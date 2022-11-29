Tributes
Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island businesses

Officials are also telling visitors they don’t have to cancel their travel plans to Hawaii Island.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Mauna Loa erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, Hawaii Island businesses are already expecting to see lava lovers flocking this winter season.

The Volcano Village Lodge sits about a mile away from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Back in 2018 and again in 2020, bookings saw an increase when Kilauea started erupting again.

And now with the Mauna Loa eruption, lodge managers are now planning for a busy December.

“I tell my guests, these are moments where you don’t wanna pass up,” said Volcano Village Lodge head innkeeper Pua Norris. “You don’t want to miss it. Of course, safety first ... but look at how amazing this is.”

While the eruption is exciting for the island’s small business community, the Hawaii Island Chamber has expressed concern about the possibility of the flow affecting business negatively if it makes its way closer to towns.

“Vantage points are available pretty much around the island to see the current eruption, but we are worried about the impacts on a flow no matter which direction it goes,” said HICC executive officer Miles Yoshioka.

HICC represents about 300 businesses on the east side of the county, while the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce works with companies on the western portion.

Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Ash advisory canceled for Hawaii Island; flood watch posted for entire state

