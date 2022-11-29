Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions

Latest News

FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their...
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the talks between Russian Foreign...
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance
More than 150 sea turtles are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium after becoming stranded...
More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued