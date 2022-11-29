‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flowing lava from Mauna Loa continues to light up the skies on Hawaii Island, leading people to flock to the best areas to view the eruption.

A family gathered at Mauna Kea State Recreation Area early Tuesday morning to catch a glimpse of the spectacular view.

“I saw the 1984 Mauna Loa and I followed the eruption. It’s like the goddess returned,” said one of the family members.

“It’s epic. I always wanted to see Mauna Loa. Of course, I didn’t want an eruption to harm anybody, but I was hoping for something like this,” others chimed in.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said at least three fissures opened up Monday, shooting out lava up to 200 feet into the sky.

Lava continues to flow down the northeast rift zone. Officials said the eruption does not pose any current threat.

While some drove to certain spots to get a better view of the eruption, many could see the glow from their homes.

“My daughter in Washington texted us saying the volcanoes erupting and it was five in the morning. And we woke up and from my sister’s bedroom, we opened the blinds and we could see it,” said Claudia Palea, who is originally from Pepeeko and now lives in Seattle.

“It brought back memories because growing up here, we used to head up to the volcano and go and watch it. So fond memories growing up on the island, it makes me feel like I’m home again.”

Based on past eruptions, scientists believe this lava flow could last one to two weeks and remain inside the northeast rift zone — away from populated centers.

However, officials are getting prepared in case things change and urge residents to remain vigilant.

