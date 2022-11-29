Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined a news conference with Gov. Ige and other state officials on Mauna Loa's eruption.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions.

On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers.

“However, the eruption could cause vog conditions, ash in the air, and levels of sulfur dioxide to increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state,” Health Department officials said.

“Conditions are changing rapidly, and poor air quality may be very localized.”

Those more susceptible to vog are being asked to stay aware of changing conditions.

Additionally, face masks can be effective against falling ash and Pele’s air, or shards of glass, but will not protect you against sulfur dioxide.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Paradise Helicopters
Ige urges residents, visitors to remain vigilant amid Mauna Loa eruption; no evacuations ordered
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Southwest cancels Hilo flights amid Mauna Loa eruption
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Ash advisory canceled for Hawaii Island; flood watch posted for entire state

Latest News

After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting.
Mauna Loa eruption migrates to northeast rift zone
Courtesy: Paradise Helicopters
Mauna Loa puts on fiery show, but eruption poses no imminent threat to downslope communities
Mauna Loa Eruption
The 2018 Kilauea eruption is very different than what’s happening on Mauna Loa. Here’s how
While there is no immediate threat to downslope communities, authorities are urging residents...
Incredible video huge lava fountains shooting up from Mauna Loa's summit