Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions.

On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers.

“However, the eruption could cause vog conditions, ash in the air, and levels of sulfur dioxide to increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state,” Health Department officials said.

“Conditions are changing rapidly, and poor air quality may be very localized.”

Those more susceptible to vog are being asked to stay aware of changing conditions.

Additionally, face masks can be effective against falling ash and Pele’s air, or shards of glass, but will not protect you against sulfur dioxide.

