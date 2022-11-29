Tributes
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon.

Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday.

A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce lighter winds on Sunday.

A new long-period west-northwest swell is building.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through Tuesday night. Another slightly larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected Thursday into Friday.

Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light.

