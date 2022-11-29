Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure in Moiliili
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard.
The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated two-story structure with debris burning under the exterior stairwell.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames by 4:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
