Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?
Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.
The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.
Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.
The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.
A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.