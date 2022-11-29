Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Boy, 5, acts as mom’s ‘superhero’ when she goes into early labor

A soon-to-be mother of two was totally caught off-guard when she went into labor weeks early. (KSHB, JARED AND JALESSA YOUNG, CNN)
By KSHB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - A Missouri 5-year-old is being hailed as a hero for jumping into action when his mother unexpectedly went into early labor.

Jalessa Young was totally caught off-guard last Tuesday when she went into labor. Baby Prince wasn’t due to make his entrance into the world until Dec. 7, but apparently, he just couldn’t wait.

“I’m thankful for my 5-year-old. He was literally my superhero,” she said.

Jared and Jalessa Young say they're thankful their 5-year-old son King stepped up when his...
Jared and Jalessa Young say they're thankful their 5-year-old son King stepped up when his mother unexpectedly went into early labor with his baby brother.(Source: Jared and Jalessa Young, KSHB via CNN)

The mother says in a moment when most people would freeze, her 5-year-old son, King, stepped into action. He was the only other person home at the time.

“So, I go into the restroom, and I’m screaming. And he’s like, ‘Momma, when will the pain go away?’ And I’m like, ‘When your baby brother comes.’ So, he starts rubbing my back, and I let out a little more screaming. And he’s like, ‘I’m gonna call the ambulance,’ and I was like, ‘Yes, baby, call the ambulance,’” she said.

King told the dispatchers how to get to the family’s house and made sure the door was unlocked for the paramedics.

“I told them that my mom needs help,” he said.

Father Jared Young rushed home from work when he found out his wife had gone into labor, but everything happened in less than 20 minutes. By the time he got there, Prince, with assistance from medics, had already been born.

“Yeah, basically it was her [Jalessa] and King at the house delivering the baby until the paramedics got there and did the rest of it,” he said.

Jared Young says he’s thankful King knew what to do.

“I’m amazed, man. He surprises me every day,” he said. “I’m grateful. I got a new son. Prince is gonna be just as great as King one day.”

Copyright 2022 KSHB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Paradise Helicopters
Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Active radar into the night over Maui and more pop up showers expected
The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality,...
Mauna Loa air hazards
Field crews monitoring conditions in the Northeast Rift Zone.
Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues
A soon-to-be mother of two was totally caught off-guard when she went into labor weeks early.
5-year-old steps up when mom unexpectedly goes into labor