After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes

The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak. Below that are a list of dates and the location along the trail each person died.(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head.

The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.

Below that are a list of dates and the location along the trail each person died.

Hawaii News Now confirmed the sign went up eight days ago. The warning was posted by the city.

Olomana Trail is one of Oahu’s most popular hikes. It’s also one of the most treacherous

Looking up at the sign, Honolulu Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland said, “It’s just so sad. I think of them (the hikers) and their families. None of them probably thought that this would be their last day.”

The most recent fatal fall happened Nov. 6.

“This is a legal trail to hike,” Ireland said. “But it’s not a sanctioned trail.”

The hike crosses over state and private land while the city is responsible for responding to all 911 calls.

Officials say on average, there’s some sort of rescue at Olomana about once a week.

“From the first to the third peak it’s probably the most dangerous trial on Oahu, with respect to the number of critical injuries or fatalities,” Ireland said,

Avid hiker Tony Barnhill mapped 35 of Hawaii’s most popular hiking trails for the state.

“Every trail has a certain risk,” he said.

Barnhill added that he likes the idea of signs that provide hikers with more than just standard information.

“I think it’s great,” Barnhill said. “I think there needs to be a few more right away.”

Ireland said the sign allows hikers to make their own decision.

“It doesn’t tell you to go there. It doesn’t tell you not to go there,” he said. “But it gives you that information so you can make your own decision.”

The city says it is considering posting signs at other trails and beaches ― anywhere on Oahu where more information could save lives.

