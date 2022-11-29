Tributes
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Nov. 29, 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami.

Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at a depth of 20 miles below sea level.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the earthquake is not related to the eruption of Mauna Loa and that it did not have any apparent impact on the ongoing eruptions at both Mauna Loa and Kilauea.

Scientists said the earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pahala area, which has been going on since 2019.

Meanwhile, USGS has reported a flurry of small earthquakes at the summit of Mauna Loa as it continues to erupt.

