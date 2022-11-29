Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.(Eric Vaughn / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources told WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.

The shooting happened on Bear Mountain near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. Agencies from both states responded.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the boy’s death and did not say who fired the fatal shot.

The child’s identity has not yet been released.

The death comes after a similar hunting accident happened just four days prior in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 11-year-old Easton Thom was shot when a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle.

The gun discharged and hit the middle school student in the chest. Thom died at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
‘A very fluid event’: Shelters close on Hawaii Island, but officials urge vigilance as Mauna Loa erupts
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the talks between Russian Foreign...
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody
The largest European sea turtle ever to be identified has been discovered in Spain.
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say