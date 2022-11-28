Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:53 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman was killed in a crash as she was test-driving a new vehicle from a dealership in Florida on Saturday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 76-year-old woman was killed when the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was test-driving was hit by an oncoming driver.

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Polk County is located in central Florida, about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa
Mauna Loa erupting; county opens shelters as South Kona residents self-evacuate
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
Despite beach and road closures, many headed to the Hilo Bayfront area to check out the high...
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
The suit alleges Ali London and his two-year-old daughter were evicted from their apartment...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic

Latest News

Mauna Loa erupting; county opens shelters as South Kona residents self-evacuate
Mauna Loa erupting; county opens shelters as South Kona residents self-evacuate
Police said a catfishing incident led to a triple homicide in Riverside, California, on Friday.
Police kill suspect in triple slaying case
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa
Mauna Loa erupting; county opens shelters as South Kona residents self-evacuate