Wahine volleyball draws LSU in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team now knows who they will be facing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Hawaii is set to meet LSU in the Stanford Regional on December 2nd.

The ‘Bows are coming off of their third-consecutive Big West Conference Championship and have now been selected to their 29th tournament in a row — 49th overall.

As for the Tigers, they finished the season 15-13 overall with a 9-9 record in the SEC.

The winner between UH and LSU will face the winner of Stanford and Pepperdine — both matches being played at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion.

First serve between the Wahine and Tigers is set for 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday.

