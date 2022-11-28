Tributes
Southwest flights to and from Hilo canceled amid Mauna Loa eruption

Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:06 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Southwest Airlines has canceled flights to and out of Hilo airport Monday.

The company confirmed at least at least 10 flights have been canceled.

Delays are also reported with Hawaiian Airlines, however at last check, no flights have been canceled.

Aviation officials are closely monitoring the situation which could rapidly change.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense has raised the aviation code to red, due to the threat of gasses, ash and volcanic glass strands. An ashfall advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

