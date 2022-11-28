Shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have opened emergency shelters as Mauna Loa continues to erupt.

County officials are utilizing the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and the Kukuaokalani Gym at Kailua Park as shelters.

As of 7:30 a.m., there have been no mandatory evacuations ordered, however there are reports of residents self-evacuating.

For more information, residents are urged to monitor the Hawaii Civil Defense Hazard map by clicking here.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.