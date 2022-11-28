Tributes
Shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have opened emergency shelters as Mauna Loa continues to erupt.

County officials are utilizing the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and the Kukuaokalani Gym at Kailua Park as shelters.

As of 7:30 a.m., there have been no mandatory evacuations ordered, however there are reports of residents self-evacuating.

For more information, residents are urged to monitor the Hawaii Civil Defense Hazard map by clicking here.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

