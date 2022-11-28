PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera.
Here’s some of the incredible images of the eruption so far:
PHOTO GALLERY:
