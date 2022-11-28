Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption

After 38 years of silence, the largest active volcano in the world is erupting again. Scientists at HVO said Mauna Loa began erupting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera.

Here’s some of the incredible images of the eruption so far:

PHOTO GALLERY:
Caption

Continuing Coverage:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight disruptions; no evacuations ordered
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
Despite beach and road closures, many headed to the Hilo Bayfront area to check out the high...
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
The suit alleges Ali London and his two-year-old daughter were evicted from their apartment...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic

Latest News

After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting.
Mauna Loa eruption migrates to northeast rift zone
Mauna Loa Eruption
Hawaii Island schools are open; DOE says it’s closely monitoring eruption impacts
Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight disruptions; no evacuations ordered
A long-feared Mauna Loa eruption started late Sunday, disrupting flights and triggering an...
WATCH: Here's a look at the Mauna Loa eruption Monday morning