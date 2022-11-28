Mauna Loa eruption comes after longest quiet period in recorded history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Until Sunday, Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted for 38 years.

That was the longest known quiet spell for the world’s largest active volcano.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times ― and has average of one eruption every five years. However, prior to 1950, the volcano averaged one eruption every 3 1/2 years.

Before Sunday, the most recent eruptions occurred in 1974 and then 1984.

PREVIOUS ERUPTION OF MAUNA LOA:

In the eruption that started March 25, 1984, lava flows advanced 15 miles in three days, sending rivers of lava within 5 miles of the outskirts of Hilo. Fortunately, communities were spared and the eruption ended on April 15.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said all recorded eruptions of Mauna Loa have started within the caldera at the summit of the volcano. About half of those eruptions remained confined to the summit area.

But the other half migrated downslope.

Scientists still don’t know what will happen in the newest eruption.

For now, lava is remaining at the summit and no evacuations have been ordered.

