Mauna Loa eruption underway; lava currently contained to summit

A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:22 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa is erupting.

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.

USGS webcams at the summit clearly showed fountains of lava, which were spreading along the caldera floor.

The U.S. Geological Survey said at this time, lava flows are contained in the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities.

However, residents at risk for Mauna Loa lava flows are being told to review preparedness plans and check with Hawaii County Civil Defense for further guidance.

Scientists said winds may carry volcanic gas, and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the USGS said in a news release.

“If the eruption remains in Moku’āweoweo, lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls,” the release said. “However, if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope.”

The 13,681-foot volcano had shown increased earthquake activity in the last several weeks, leading many to believe that an eruption could happen sooner, rather than later.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984.

