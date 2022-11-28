Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas, authorities say

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the...
The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Killed at the home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages of the adults were not immediately released.

The relationships among the three also were not immediately released, but the Forrest City School District issued a statement saying they were a family.

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and other family members overnight,” the statement said.

“The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff,” it said.

Deputies were performing a welfare check around 1 a.m. at the request of the mother of the woman who was killed.

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.

No information on any suspects was released.

The area is about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight disruptions; no evacuations ordered
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
The suit alleges Ali London and his two-year-old daughter were evicted from their apartment...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
Despite beach and road closures, many headed to the Hilo Bayfront area to check out the high...
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches

Latest News

After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting.
Mauna Loa eruption migrates to northeast rift zone
Scores opt to voluntarily leave homes amid Mauna Loa eruption
Scores opt to voluntarily leave homes amid Mauna Loa eruption
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Southwest cancels Hilo flights amid Mauna Loa eruption