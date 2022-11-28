Tributes
Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi

Honolulu Police Department
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

