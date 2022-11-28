Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

