Hawaii Island schools are open; DOE says it’s closely monitoring eruption impacts

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - All schools on Hawaii Island remain open as Mauna Loa’s eruption poses no immediate threat to residents and neighborhoods.

The Department of Education says they are closely monitoring impacts from the eruption.

“Civil Defense and Hawaii County officials have advised that no school closures are needed at this time; mandatory evacuations have not been ordered and school operations can safely continue at this time,” the DOE said in an update.

“The Department will continue to follow the advice of public safety officials and monitor conditions of schools in the Mauna Loa Inundation Zone. Families will be updated through official school channels if conditions change,” the update continued.

This story will be updated with any school closures reported.

