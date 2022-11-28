Forecast: Ashfall advisory in effect for Big Island; flood watch posted for entire state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mauna Loa eruption has triggered an ashfall advisory for the Big Island until 10 a.m. Monday.

Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take extra precautions to minimize exposure.

The National Weather Service says falling volcanic ash and debris can cause can also render engines or electronics inoperative.

A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 p.m. Monday night.

A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas.

Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible.

Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.

The current north-northeast swell drops today and a new long period west-northwest swell will slowly build later tonight.

Surf will approach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday.

Another slightly larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell spreading down across the area Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well above the HSA thresholds.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.