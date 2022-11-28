First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy downpours possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.

The Mauna Loa eruption has triggered a Ashfall Advisory for the Big Island until 6 AM Monday.

The current north-northeast swell drops today and a new long period west-northwest swell will slowly build rting later tonight. Surf will approach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday. Another slightly larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell spreading down across the area Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well above the HSA thresholds.

