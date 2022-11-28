Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.(HNN)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south.

The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the threat of flash flooding.

The showers are expected to affect the state during the overnight hours into Monday.

Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to runoff and overflowing streams.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Because the area of rain is moving in from the south, leeward areas and urban Honolulu may get more significant flooding and damage.

The pockets of heavy rain are developing along a surface trough located to the southwest of the state.

You should be prepared to take quick action if flash flood warnings are issued for your area.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit alleges Ali London and his two-year-old daughter were evicted from their apartment...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
Honolulu Police Department/File
Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Honolulu Marathon
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

Latest News

An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late...
Light winds, increasing clouds and humidity for Sunday, with a chance for showers on the horizon
An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late...
More clouds and showers on the way
A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week.
Dangerous high surf continues for north shores as gusty winds start hitting the brakes
A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week.
Gusty trades declining for the next several days