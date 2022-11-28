Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south.

The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the threat of flash flooding.

The showers are expected to affect the state during the overnight hours into Monday.

Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to runoff and overflowing streams.

Because the area of rain is moving in from the south, leeward areas and urban Honolulu may get more significant flooding and damage.

The pockets of heavy rain are developing along a surface trough located to the southwest of the state.

You should be prepared to take quick action if flash flood warnings are issued for your area.

