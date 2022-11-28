Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill

FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.(Chatham County Police Department/WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Authorities say bones found in a Georgia landfill are the remains of a toddler who had been missing since October.

According to the FBI, DNA analysis has confirmed the bones found in a Chatham County landfill are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The bones were found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18, after several weeks of searching.

WTOC reported Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

Leilani Simon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight disruptions; no evacuations ordered
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
The suit alleges Ali London and his two-year-old daughter were evicted from their apartment...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
Despite beach and road closures, many headed to the Hilo Bayfront area to check out the high...
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches

Latest News

After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting.
Mauna Loa eruption migrates to northeast rift zone
Scores opt to voluntarily leave homes amid Mauna Loa eruption
Scores opt to voluntarily leave homes amid Mauna Loa eruption
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Southwest cancels Hilo flights amid Mauna Loa eruption