Another way inflation is hitting your wallet: Christmas trees cost more this year

Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:31 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit.

At Helemano Farms, owner Aaron O’Brien said they have sold about 1,200 trees.

He said the prices for their locally grown trees have gone up by 20%.

For example, a 7-foot cypress tree last year was a little more than $100.

And this year it’s $125. “Labor (is) up, everybody knows the fuel prices, fertilizer, everything,” said O’Brien.

Over at Ala Moana, it has been a busy first week for tree seller Christmas in Hawaii.

“We were actually looking for a flocked tree and we saw them as we were driving by and said all right, let’s come on in,” said Roy Gal, of Kaimuki.

The trees at Christmas in Hawaii are imported from Washington.

Assistant Manager Tina Souza said they raised their prices by 5%.

“We had to raise our prices because our tree costs went up 10% and then Matson went up 3%”

Despite rising costs, Gal and his family went for a real tree this year.

“Everything’s gone up so for Christmas time, it’s worth it,’ said Gal.

Meanwhile, the Loo Family didn’t mind the drive all the way from Kahalu’u.

“To support local you know, come out to a Christmas tree farm right, totally worth it,” said Christina Loo.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

