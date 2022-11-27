Tributes
UH Manoa graduate student creates book to connect youth to Ilocano culture

A UH Manoa graduate student is publishing a book to help youth learn Ilocano.
A UH Manoa graduate student is publishing a book to help youth learn Ilocano.(Chachie Abara)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:37 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors.

Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in Hawaii migrated from.

Nasirig’s Great Adventure is written in Ilocano and English and follows a girl’s quest to find her lost tablet with two friends.

“For me growing up, I didn’t see a lot of Ilocano books.,” Abara said. “I’ve been, like, taking initiative to getting to know where my family came from, to me trying to really get to know the stories of different Filipinos here in Hawaii.”

Abara is raising money online to help publish the book.

Click here to support her project.

Amid North Korean tensions, South Korean Navy conducts mission in Hawaii
They went toe to toe with the Navy on Red Hill. And they’re prepared to do it again
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf
