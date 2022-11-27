Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run on South King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a red pick-up truck heading eastbound on South King Street hit a moped.

Police said the driver of the truck then fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at (808) 723-3413.

An investigation remains ongoing.

