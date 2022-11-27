Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run on South King Street

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE(Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a red pick-up truck heading eastbound on South King Street hit a moped.

Police said the driver of the truck then fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at (808) 723-3413.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit alleges Ali London and his two-year-old daughter were evicted from their apartment...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
Honolulu Police Department/File
Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Honolulu Marathon
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

Latest News

Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
Despite beach and road closures, many headed to the Hilo Bayfront area to check out the high...
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
A UH Manoa graduate student is publishing a book to help youth learn Ilocano.
UH Manoa graduate student creates book to connect youth to Ilocano culture