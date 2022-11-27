Tributes
Light winds, increasing clouds and humidity for Sunday, with a chance for showers on the horizon

Winds will become light and variable by Sunday into most of the week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winds will become light and variable Sunday with mostly dry weather, but skies will becoming increasingly cloudy due to an increase in high clouds over the state.

FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking a trend toward wetter weather conditions that could begin as soon as late Sunday, as a low-level trough is forecast to draw deep tropical moisture over the islands.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for several days. Humidity will also increase as dew points rise into the 70s.

There’s also potential for some heavy showers late Sunday or Monday. Even though confidence is still a bit low, it still bears watching as the models point to an area of heavier showers approaching from the south Sunday night.

Now to surf, where an extra-large north-northeast swell has pushed waves to warning levels for east-facing shores, as well as north shores. The high surf warning will remain posted through at least early Sunday morning for the north and east shores of most islands, as well as the west shore of the island of Hawaii. A high surf advisory is also in effect for the west shores of Maui and the north shores of Lanai.

The swell should gradually ease Sunday and Monday, with advisory level swells expected from the west-northwest late Monday into Tuesday, and again Thursday and Friday. Other than that, along with the current swell pushing into east-facing shores, no significant swells are expected elsewhere.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for coastal waters. The large NNE swell will also cause surges in north-facing harbors, such as Kahului and Hilo.

