Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Year one of the Timmy Chang Era is in the books for the University of Hawaii football team, on the road against San Jose State, facing former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and trying to reclaim the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, but unfortunately it would go the way of the Spartans.

Daytime kick off in Silicon Valley, Hawaii with the ball to start. they would go three and out.

Here comes Chevan Cordeiro and company, the ex-Bow taking his first snaps against his former team, they would also be held out of the end zone until late into the first, Cordeiro connects with Elijah Cooks for a 5yard touchdown pass.

“Putting the balls in the right spots, giving his receivers a chance, you know, scrambling when he needs to, you know, make plays with his feet, that’s just Chevan.” UH linebacker Penei Pavihi told Hawaii News Now following the game. “During the game I was just talking smack to him’ but you know after the game’ he knows that it’s all love.”

Into the second quarter, Hawaii would get on the board with a Matthew Shipley field goal, then Cordeiro is picked off by Verdell Edwards.That would lead to another Shipley field goal.

Hawaii trailing 7-6 just before the half, but SJSU would respond with another Cordeiro to Cooks TD, they lead it 14-6 at the break.

After the half, Spartans get the ball and march down the field to score on their opening drive to go up 21-6. They would add on a field goal to add to their lead before UH would find the end zone to make it interesting, Brayden Schager finds Steven Fiso for a 22-yard TD — they go for two and get it with a grab by Zion Bowens.

Hawaii trying to get ahead, but another field goal by the Spartans would ultimately seal their fate, final score 27-14.

San Jose keeps the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy.

“It’s hard to tell from the outside, but when you’re in the circle, you know, in the locker room, in the weight room, in the meeting room, you know, you can tell the growth that this team has faced and its a scary site for teams next season and the years to come.”

The Rainbow Warriors finish the 2022 season with a 3-10 record.

