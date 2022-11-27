Tributes
57-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Waipahu hit-and-run

HNN File
HNN File(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waipahu Saturday night.

Authorities say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Mokuala and Hikimoe Street.

The sedan hit a 57-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross the street outside of the marked crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene, heading northbound on Mokuola Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at (808) 723-3413.

An investigation remains ongoing.

