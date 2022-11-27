57-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Waipahu hit-and-run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waipahu Saturday night.

Authorities say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Mokuala and Hikimoe Street.

The sedan hit a 57-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross the street outside of the marked crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene, heading northbound on Mokuola Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at (808) 723-3413.

An investigation remains ongoing.

