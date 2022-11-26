Tributes
Thousands of runners expected at 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins.

Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S.

Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old.

The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 a.m. on Ala Moana Boulevard with fireworks to light up the sky.

Major closures will be in effect beginning 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 until athletes have completed the section of the course. Roadways will be progressively opened as the athletes clear each area.

The marathon route runs westbound along Ala Moana Boulevard goes through downtown Honolulu, past Iolani Palace and the Christmas lights, through Waikiki and climbs up and around Diamond Head, before heading out through Kahala and out to Hawaii Kai.

Turning back after Hawaii Kai toward Kahala and Honolulu, the course passes Diamond Head again on the ocean side before finishing in Kapiolani Park.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and prepare for traffic detours.

According to the organizers, special traffic control will be in effect at the following locations:

  • Downtown
  • Kakaako
  • Ala Moana
  • Waikiki
  • Diamond Head
  • Kahala
  • Aina Haina
  • Niu Valley
  • East Honolulu area

Organizers added that tow-away zones are in effect from midnight until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Some bus routes will be canceled and/or detoured.

For more details on bus routes, click here.

For more information on traffic and detours, click here.

If you’re interested in participating in the Honolulu Marathon, register here.

