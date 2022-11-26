Tributes
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH, WHITTENBURG FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By CB Cotton
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake.

The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not.

Family members said Dyllan became trapped under the icy water while he and another boy tried to rescue two girls from a lake in Douglas County on Tuesday.

Neighbors managed to help the three other kids get pulled ashore, but a dive team had to recover Dyllan.

The teen died Thursday afternoon, one day after turning 14.

At a vigil Friday night, Dyllan’s classmates said he was selfless and had a smile that could light up a room.

“It’s so overwhelming. I cannot believe that, the amount of love that was shown here for my nephew tonight, it was just unreal,” the boy’s aunt Lynnette Sherock said.

Sherock said she wants her nephew to be remembered as a hero.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

