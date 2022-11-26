PODCAST: Kimie Miner shares how a ‘life-changing’ trip to Portugal is guiding new music

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii recording artist Kimie Miner has had quite the year.

This past summer, Kimie went to Portugal. But it wasn’t just any trip.

She went to the Azores, where her family is from, to learn more about her Portuguese heritage — and her identity.

LISTEN:

“It was life-changing,” she said. “You think you know what ‘Podagee’ is and then you go to Portugal and you realize, wow, we’re, it’s so much more than I thought and we’re so much more similar than I thought.”

Azores is a chain of volcanic islands, just like Hawaii.

“It’s called the Hawaii of Europe,” she said.

On that trip, she got to know her family and where her ancestors came from. There, she also did a lot of reflection — especially about her kupuna — which she wrote about in her diary. Eventually, she hopes to share some of that reflection in new music coming next year.

In the meantime, Kimie is embarking on a holiday tour in which she’ll be playing music from her Christmas album, inspired by a family member that she lost recently.

“I started with this song, ‘Season for Joy,’ and it was about finding gratitude in a little thing, you know, like just being able to wake up or remembering a moment that you had with someone that you don’t have anymore,” she said.

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Kimie chats with Billy V on her upcoming tour, as well as how her recent trips to Portugal and Guam went, and everything in between.

Click here for more information on how to get tickets for Kimie Miner’s Christmas tour.

