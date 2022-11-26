Tributes
High surf continues for north shores as gusty winds start hitting the brakes

Gusty winds will decline into the weekend.
Gusty winds will decline into the weekend.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The gusty northeast winds will continue to diminish steadily as a dry airmass moves over the islands. Light trades are expected Saturday, becoming light and variable with afternoon sea breezes for Sunday.

Our next First Alert calls for wetter and more humid conditions returning early next week. A disturbance is forecast to lift from the southwest toward the state, drawing up some tropical moisture over the islands.

Forecast models currently call for moisture increasing around and over the island of Hawaii Monday, and then spreading to the other islands Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds will likely start blowing from the southeast at around this time, which would focus the bulk of the moisture over the Ka’u and Puna areas of the island.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

High surf will continue to be an issue, with a high surf warning continuing for most north-facing shores through 6 p.m. Saturday. The warning will likely be downgraded to an advisory for the remainder of the weekend.

A high surf advisory will also remain in effect for the west shores of the island of Hawaii until 6 p.m. Saturday.

East shores will get rough and choppy surf generated by the stronger winds. South shores will be generally flat to 2 feet for the foreseeable future.

For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted through 6 a.m. Sunday for all coastal waters.

