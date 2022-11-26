Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue.

According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when for unknown reasons, he veered to the right and collided with a tree.

HPD said the man was transported to the hospital in serious condition where he later died.

The female passenger was transported in good condition, officials said.

Investigators said the man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Neither speed, alcohol or drugs appear to be factors.

This is the 49th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 38 at this same time in 2021.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.