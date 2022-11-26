Court docs: Victim in Pahoa shooting says suspect confessed to 2020 murder

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged Friday a 45-year-old man accused of shooting at a woman in Pahoa earlier this week.

Officials said Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu of Pahoa was charged with eight offenses, including terroristic threatening, numerous firearm-related offenses and promoting a dangerous drug.

The incident happened shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday at a residence on Luana Street in Leilani Estates.

Police said the 20-year-old female victim reported she and Kaahu were involved in a verbal argument when Kaahu pulled out a pistol, pointed it at her and fired a single shot. The woman was uninjured.

Investigators said Kaahu fled the scene but was later found near another residence on Maile Street sleeping in his vehicle where he was arrested.

Detectives said they found a butterfly knife, a soft pistol case, a pistol, ammunition and meth in the vehicle.

According to new court documents, it alleges that the 20-year-old victim Kaahu attempted to shoot said, Kaahu admitted he killed Albert Manners who went missing in 2020.

Kaahu appeared in court Friday. His next court date is set for Nov. 29.

His bail is set at $130,000.

