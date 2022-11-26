Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Completely outrageous’: Suit filed by Oahu man alleges wrongful eviction

A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his two-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their apartment at the Turtle Bay resort back in Nov. 2020.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his two-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their apartment at the Turtle Bay resort back in Nov. 2020.

His lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart said his client Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental during the eviction moratorium.

Stewart added the moratorium also protected tenants living in vacation rentals.

“Just completely outrageous — especially given the pandemic and the lockdown that was in place — and pretty much heartless you know, a couple of days before Thanksgiving,” said Stewart.

“They’re left on the streets, basically. They don’t have a residence, they had to get everything out within a couple of hours.”

The owner — who lives on the mainland — declined comment, referring all questions to his attorney who could not be reached.

The owner’s lawyer previously said that neither London nor his daughter were the victims of wrongdoing.

The suit said London was current on his $1,300 dollars a month rent, which he paid between August and November 2020.

But because Governor David Ige allowed short term rentals to resume operations in November 2020, the apartment could fetch a much higher price.

As a vacation rental, the apartment now rents for an average of $295 a night.

But the problem is, the eviction moratorium didn’t exempt vacation rentals, legal experts said.

“There’s sort of a misconception that the landlord tenant code code does not apply to vacation rentals. And there’s nothing in the landlord tenant code that gives an exception for vacation rentals,” said Dan O’Meara, managing attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii’s Housing and Consumer unit.

“So this vacation rental was not much different than the month-to-month lease.”

O’Meara said violating the eviction moratorium could trigger additional damages and attorney fees for London.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
Community members turned out for in an impromptu gathering Wednesday night to mourn the loss of...
‘He touched everyone’s life’: Community left reeling after beloved coach dies in crash
Over in Manoa, the bigger concern is in the sky with one of Hawaii’s major threats from high...
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
The checkpoint, held along Kuihelani Highway near Waiko Road, is in honor of a Maui teen killed...
Police make dramatic arrest at DUI checkpoint set up to honor Maui teen killed by drunk driver
A Hilo businessman is sentenced behind bars for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, said the...
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

Latest News

Inflation, supply, and labor shortages continue to drive up prices so if you see something...
Retail experts urge vigilance when making online purchases this holiday season
He says when he was elected to the office that people told him going in the job was a waste of...
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG
Local veteran prepares to participate in Honolulu Marathon
'I can': Despite life-changing an aneurysm, this Hawaii veteran turns his pain into purpose
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG