Community members sought to address controversial Waipio Valley road

Both local and visitors are drawn to the beauty of Waipio Valley, but resident warn beware of the dangers on the steep and narrow drive down.
Both local and visitors are drawn to the beauty of Waipio Valley, but resident warn beware of the dangers on the steep and narrow drive down.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is seeking community members to join an advisory committee for the controversial Waipio Valley road.

Officials said the 13-member committee will address community concerns and find possible solutions for road use during the emergency road closure period for the mayor to consider.

“With safety as the guiding consideration, our goal is to move forward in a way that respectfully engages the various stakeholders and seeks meaningful agreement amongst the engaged parties,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.

“There is undoubtedly a lot of aloha for the valley, and we need to find a balance that respects that aloha while ensuring the safety of those who traverse the roadway,” Roth said.

According to the county, most meetings will be held on Zoom with some being in-person.

The committee will include representatives from various sectors, including:

  • (2) Representatives of the “farming” community
  • (2) Representative of the “ocean” community (at least one from suit)
  • (2) Representatives from the “tourism” community
  • (1) Representative of the Waipio “kupuna” community
  • (1) Representative from the Waipio “lineal descendant” community
  • (1) Representative from Kamehameha Schools
  • (1) Representative from Bishop Museum
  • (1) Representative from State DLNR
  • (1) Cultural practitioner from the area
  • (1) Student (18 and under) from the area
  • (1) Representative from the Office of the Mayor
  • (1) Representative from DPW
  • (1) Representative from Corp. Counsel
  • (1) Representative from the County Council

County officials said the committee will be volunteer only, with no member receiving compensation.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 9. before midnight.

For those interested, email Hawaii County’s Public Information Officer Cyrus Johnasen at cyrus.johnasen@hawaiicounty.gov for more information and to apply.

