Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Warriors, Spartans to play for the Dick Tomey Legacay Trophy this weekend

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late great Dick Tomey is widely regarded as one of the Hawaii greats, coaching in Manoa for a decade before stops at Arizona and San Jose State.

Now Hawaii and the Spartans play to honor his legacy — a legacy that will never be forgotten.

“I’ll always remember Coach Tomey as a soft-spoken guy.” UH head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “Every time I seen him he had a smile on his face.”

“One of those unique people, right, that just kind of had this tremendous impact everywhere he went.” SJSU head coach Brent Brennan said. “Whether that was in Hawaii when he was coaching there or when he was at Arizona when he was coaching there or when he was at San Jose State.”

From 1977 to 1986, Dick Tomey led the Rainbow Warriors to 63 win — the third most by a UH head coach — then went on to coach Arizona before taking his last head coaching gig at San Jose, leaving his mark at every stop along the way.

“He was always giving me words of advice and words of encouragement and so we miss him, and that trophy means a lot to both programs.” Coach Chang said. “You know, the San Jose State program with Coach Brennan and myself in Hawaii and he had a special place in both our hearts and it’s a unique trophy, but it’s a great honor to bring something like that home and we’ll try to go after to that.”

The mutual respect is felt from both programs, but maybe more so by Spartans head coach Brent Brennan who worked under Tomey before taking over in San Jose.

“An incredibly impactful influence on me and how I coach and what I think is important and it’s all about the people and it’s all about the family or the Ohana or the Familia or whatever that is at your place.” Coach Brennan said. “That’s a special thing and that’s how were built here.”

Now the two teams play for the Dick Tomey Legacy trophy, debuting in 2019 after Tomey’s passing earlier that year.

“I think it’s rare in your life time when a person that you come across is someone that you think about every day, but I do think about him every day because of what I do and the job that I have here at San Jose State.” Coach Brennan said.

Kick off is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast...
Residents urged to prepare for strong winds, dangerously high surf on Thanksgiving
An estimated 1 in 30 young children in Hawaii experience homelessness annually, according to...
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
Community members turned out for in an impromptu gathering Wednesday night to mourn the loss of...
‘He touched everyone’s life’: Community left reeling after beloved coach dies in crash

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Wahine volleyball wraps up the regular season on the road at UC Santa Barbara, CSUN
UH football hits the road to take on San Jose State and a familiar face
Its a showdown with a conference rival and an old friend as ex-UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro...
UH football hits the road to take on San Jose State and a familiar face
Hawaii Basketball
Warriors basketball takes a trip to Laie for the Patty Mills North Shore Classic