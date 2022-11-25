Warning signs up at Big Island’s Puhi Bay after 2M gallons of wastewater discharged

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 2.2 million gallons of wastewater have flushed into Puhi Bay, authorities on Hawaii Island said.

Officials at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant said a broken air feed line caused a discharge that began Wednesday afternoon and wasn’t stopped until about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said the wastewater was disinfected, but the state Department of Health is taking samples and expects results Friday.

Warning signs have also been posted.

Earlier this year, during an exclusive tour with Hawaii News Now, the plant’s supervisor said that 95% of the facility either needed replacement or had significant defects. That would cost about $100 million.

The mayor said it was a top priority.

