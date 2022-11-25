Wahine volleyball wraps up the regular season on the road at UC Santa Barbara, CSUN

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team wraps up the 2022 regular season on the road with matches against UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Northridge this weekend.

The Wahine are on a season-long 10-match win streak and look to close out the year as repeat Big West Conference Champions and make their way back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Gauchos — the team that trails UH in the BWC standings — meet Hawaii on Friday before their season finale on Saturday against CSUN.

First serve for both matches is set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

