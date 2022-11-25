Scores line up early at malls across Oahu hoping to snag the best Black Friday deals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers.

“I think everyone is just really excited to have a somewhat normal holiday shopping season after three years,” Pearlridge Center’s General Manager David Cianelli said.

“We’re really kicking Black Friday off in a fantastic way. I just see so much more energy, smiles. Our retailers are well stocked, plenty of inventory, giveaways, just so many things going on today.”

About 100 people were waiting in line outside Pearlridge Center to get in at 6 a.m.

Many of those lined up were there for Manaola, hoping to get their hands on a giveaway deal.

“I think the deals are pretty good,” said a shopper who woke early. “I did a lot of shopping online already, but now I’m just getting some last-minute holiday gifts with these in-person deals.”

Meanwhile at Ala Moana, there was a long line forming outside of Lululemon.

Oahu’s largest shopping center officially opened from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, but some stores opened as early as 5 a.m.

Besides just shopping, Vice President and General Manager of Ala Moana Center Jake Wilson said they are also partnering with nonprofit organizations to give back.

For a second year in a row, Ala Moana Center is partnering with Autism Speaks to create a sensory-friendly Santa experience. And on Monday’s, people will also get to bring their furry friends and take a picture with Santa.

“We usually get hundreds and hundreds of kids coming through during those last few weeks leading up to Christmas. These are the busiest so we encourage folks to come early,” Wilson said.

