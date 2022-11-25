Tributes
PODCAST: HNN Overtime talks UH football’s season finale against San Jose State


Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s season finale for the University of Hawaii football team as they head to San Jose State to face ex-UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and the Spartans.

Hawaii is looking to end the 2022 campaign on a high note after downing UNLV on Senior Night and reclaiming the Island Showdown Trophy.

They are trying to win back the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy and get bragging rights over the former Saint Louis standout.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

