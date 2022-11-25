PODCAST: HNN Overtime talks UH football’s season finale against San Jose State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s season finale for the University of Hawaii football team as they head to San Jose State to face ex-UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and the Spartans.

Hawaii is looking to end the 2022 campaign on a high note after downing UNLV on Senior Night and reclaiming the Island Showdown Trophy.

They are trying to win back the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy and get bragging rights over the former Saint Louis standout.

