Newly elected state senator hires big-wave surfer Makua Rothman, others to team

Brenton Awa (left) and Makua Rothman (right)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly elected state Sen. Brenton Awa has named four people to join his staff, including big-wave surfer Makua Rothman.

Awa, a former news anchor, announced on Thursday his team members who will serve District 23 residents from the North Shore to East Oahu.

Makua Rothman lost his bid for City Council, but he’ll now be working with Awa in the state Capitol.

Musician Jesse Rivera will be Awa’s office manager.

Awa also named Darlene Ramirez and Jesse Makainai as his other legislative aides.

Awa, a Republican, defeated his eight-year incumbent Gil Riviere, by just over 400 votes in a tightly contested race in this month’s election.

