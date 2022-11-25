Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa

Tributes
Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work.

The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation.

It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program.

Hawaii’s keiki are encouraged to create and submit their Santa wish list letters for potential “adoption” by anonymous gift givers. Letters to Santa are already being accepted.

Here’s what you have to do:

  • Write a letter to Santa
  • Put it in an envelope with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp
  • Don’t forget to put a return address
  • Address the letter to: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road North Pole 88888

USPS said letters must be postmarked by Dec. 12 and uploaded to the USPS Operation Santa website through Dec. 19 for adoption.

In return, USPS said adopters fulfill Christmas wishes by purchasing and sending them gifts on behalf of Santa.

Hawaii residents will be able to review and adopt Santa letters beginning Nov. 28. USPS said letters can be filtered by state.

In 2021, more than 21,000 Santa letters submitted to the program were adopted nationwide — 131 letters were from Hawaii.

If you’re interested in adopting a Santa letter or want more information on the program, click here.

