Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

JLo announces first album in 8 years

JLo dropped the announcement on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 record “This is Me … Then.” (TWITTER|@JLO, CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is returning to music with a new album that has a link to one of her past classics.

It’s called “This is Me … Now” and, according to a press release, it focuses on the journey the singer has made over the past 20 years.

JLo dropped the announcement on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 record “This is Me … Then.”

It featured the big hit “Jenny From the Block” and a song for her then-fiance, Ben Affleck, called “Dear Ben.”

Affleck and Lopez later broke up but have since returned to each other and are now married.

The new album reflects that with a new song called “Dear Ben, pt. II.”

In a recent interview in Vogue magazine, Lopez said she’s not a tortured artist and, in spite of ups and downs in life, she makes her best music when she’s happy and full of love.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members turned out for in an impromptu gathering Wednesday night to mourn the loss of...
‘He touched everyone’s life’: Community left reeling after beloved coach dies in crash
Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
Over in Manoa, the bigger concern is in the sky with one of Hawaii’s major threats from high...
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
The checkpoint, held along Kuihelani Highway near Waiko Road, is in honor of a Maui teen killed...
Police make dramatic arrest at DUI checkpoint set up to honor Maui teen killed by drunk driver
A Hilo businessman is sentenced behind bars for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, said the...
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

Latest News

With supply chain issues, inventory problems, record inflation and global strikes for Amazon,...
Is Black Friday less frantic this year?
At least 2.2 million gallons of wastewater have flushed into Puhi Bay, authorities on Hawaii...
Warning signs posted at Big Island’s Puhi Bay after 2M gallons of wastewater discharged
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
JLo dropped the announcement on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 record “This is Me … Then.”...
JLo announces first album in 8 years