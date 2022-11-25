Impact of blustery conditions felt as Thanksgiving front passes through island chain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The impact of blustery conditions is being felt across the state as a cold front passes through the island chain this Thanksgiving.

For the past couple days, residents were advised to bring their celebrations indoors and prepare for strong winds, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Forecasters said there would also be a “significant” north swell contend with that’s slated to produce dangerously high surf.

Around 3 p.m., a downed light pole and traffic light on the roadway closed Ala Lilikoi Street and Ala Ilima Street intersection in Salt Lake.

Earlier today on Oahu’s leeward side, “walls of dust” could be seen near Barber’s Point.

On the North Shore, a pine tree snapped onto a home in Punaluu.

Related Coverage:

The winds were also felt in Manoa Valley where trash bins were knocked down.

Over in Kalihi, crews braved the elements as they worked quickly to restore power for over 1,000 residents and get traffic lights back up and running.

In the valley isle, a mudslide covers the intersection of Kehalani Mauka and Kuikahi Drive. The road remains closed until crews are able to clear the roadway.

In waters off the Big Island, strong wind and waves dislodged a boat’s anchor at Reeds Bay in Hilo.

At one point, it got close to hitting another sailboat just a few yard away. The owner was seen frantically trying to secure the vessel while battling the wind.

Several weather alerts remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

For the latest weather updates, download our HNN weather app.

This story will be updated.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.