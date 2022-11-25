Tributes
High surf warning issued for north facing shores; strong winds expected for portions of Oahu

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for all north facing shores.

Forecasters say waves could hit heights of 20 to 30 feet.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island.

NWS says it expects very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Officials are asking people to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and be prepared for possible road closures.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory has been extended for portions of Oahu until 6 p.m. Friday.

NWS said strong winds are expected for the Waianae Coast, Oahu’s North Shore, Olomana, Waianae Mountains, Ewa Plain, and windward and leeward areas of the Koolaus.

Forecasters said northeast winds are expected at 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 50 mph.

Officials urge people to be cautious of falling tree branches when walking or driving and to make sure tents and awnings are secure or are taken down. Residents should also be prepared for possible power outages.

This story will be updated.

