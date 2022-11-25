HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday.

HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street.

The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of a small, single-story building.

The blaze was fully extinguished before 5 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

