Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday.

HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street.

The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of a small, single-story building.

The blaze was fully extinguished before 5 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members turned out for in an impromptu gathering Wednesday night to mourn the loss of...
‘He touched everyone’s life’: Community left reeling after beloved coach dies in crash
Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
Over in Manoa, the bigger concern is in the sky with one of Hawaii’s major threats from high...
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
The checkpoint, held along Kuihelani Highway near Waiko Road, is in honor of a Maui teen killed...
Police make dramatic arrest at DUI checkpoint set up to honor Maui teen killed by drunk driver
A Hilo businessman is sentenced behind bars for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, said the...
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

Latest News

At least 2.2 million gallons of wastewater have flushed into Puhi Bay, authorities on Hawaii...
Warning signs posted at Big Island’s Puhi Bay after 2M gallons of wastewater discharged
Downed pine tree falls onto house in Punaluu.
Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees
Black Friday shoppers line up to snag the best deals.
Eager Hawaii shoppers line up early at malls in hopes of snagging best Black Friday deals
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 139: Filmmaker teams up with Manny Pacquiao to showcase unity through boxing