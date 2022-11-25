HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday.
HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street.
The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of a small, single-story building.
The blaze was fully extinguished before 5 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
